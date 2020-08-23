Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Short Interest Update

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Zumiez from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Zumiez from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Zumiez from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

In other Zumiez news, Director Ernest R. Johnson sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $123,059.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 347.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,719 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 9.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,217 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,257 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $23.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $586.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.71. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.24.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.15). Zumiez had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

