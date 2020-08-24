$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.08. Synchrony Financial reported earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Synchrony Financial.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.59.

In related news, Director P.W. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.32 per share, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $233,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $163,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,167.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 329.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYF traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 219,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,433. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average of $22.54. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchrony Financial (SYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.