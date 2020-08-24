$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.08. Synchrony Financial reported earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.59.

In related news, Director P.W. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.32 per share, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $233,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $163,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,167.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 329.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYF traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 219,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,433. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average of $22.54. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchrony Financial (SYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.