$11.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will post $11.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.98 billion and the highest is $11.77 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $10.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year sales of $43.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.71 billion to $44.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $43.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.25 billion to $43.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.50. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.09.

In other news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $97,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 788.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 839.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.90. 3,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

