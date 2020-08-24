1,296 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Bought by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NYSE:VZ opened at $59.10 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $244.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.79 and its 200-day moving average is $56.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

