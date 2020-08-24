16,920 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 68.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Compass Point reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,580,063. The company has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average of $38.71. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

