1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) CEO Sells $4,185,572.69 in Stock

1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 140,597 shares of 1life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $4,185,572.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,752,928.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amir Dan Rubin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 1life Healthcare alerts:

On Tuesday, August 18th, Amir Dan Rubin sold 33,277 shares of 1life Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $967,695.16.

ONEM stock opened at $29.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.35. 1life Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 1life Healthcare Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ONEM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on 1life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on 1life Healthcare from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in 1life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in 1life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in 1life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in 1life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in 1life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

About 1life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for 1life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.