2,100 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Acquired by South State CORP.

South State CORP. acquired a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in Cintas by 40.9% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Cintas by 11.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $654,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Cintas by 2.8% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,618,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $320.39. 400,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,202. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.75 and its 200 day moving average is $254.09. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $324.39. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Bank of America downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.70.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

