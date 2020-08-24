233 Shares in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercadolibre stock traded up $24.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,227.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,081. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,073.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $788.94. The firm has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of -353.61 and a beta of 1.72. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $1,270.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $878.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.21 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. Mercadolibre’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,125.00 target price (up from $750.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,255.00 to $1,484.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,210.00 to $1,340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $980.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,005.94.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total value of $135,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

