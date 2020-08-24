482 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Acquired by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

VUG opened at $233.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.81. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $229.68.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

