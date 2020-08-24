5,204 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,352.7% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 30,558 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.8% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 153,250 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 233.4% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 154,666 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after buying an additional 11,024 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.14. The company had a trading volume of 109,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,462,520. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.85. The stock has a market cap of $90.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.43, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $98.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,738. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

