$746.50 Million in Sales Expected for Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) to report sales of $746.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Open Text’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $753.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $740.00 million. Open Text reported sales of $696.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Text will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Open Text.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Open Text had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Open Text’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OTEX shares. Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $44.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,012. Open Text has a 52-week low of $29.11 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

