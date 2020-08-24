$85.39 Million in Sales Expected for InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) will announce $85.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for InterDigital Wireless’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $85.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.50 million. InterDigital Wireless reported sales of $72.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless will report full year sales of $353.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $352.90 million to $354.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $360.92 million, with estimates ranging from $355.50 million to $363.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover InterDigital Wireless.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IDCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

In other news, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 4,964 shares of InterDigital Wireless stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $279,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at $898,931.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 969 shares of InterDigital Wireless stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $54,477.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,178 shares in the company, valued at $965,747.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,633 shares of company stock worth $374,281 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 2.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,224. InterDigital Wireless has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $67.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.16.

InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

