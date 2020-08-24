916 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Bought by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 916 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Copart by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Copart by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 195,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 13.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,113,000 after purchasing an additional 36,557 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Copart by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at $212,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $7,672,184.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,304.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $1,783,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $100.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $104.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

