9,240 Shares in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Bought by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUSC. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 114.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 81.5% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 240,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 225,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 30,256 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 690.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.05. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,130. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $28.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.97.

