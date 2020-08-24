AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 460,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $18.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.91 million, a PE ratio of 156.67 and a beta of 1.60. AAR has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.55. AAR had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $416.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that AAR will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of AAR by 79.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AAR by 37.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of AAR by 134.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of AAR by 12.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.