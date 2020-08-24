Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Hits New 12-Month High at $103.23

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.23 and last traded at $103.00, with a volume of 21 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.40.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Argus raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

The company has a market cap of $181.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,102. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,826 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 25,892 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 43,055 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 188,993 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 27.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 283,061 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after buying an additional 61,615 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

