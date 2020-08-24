Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,808 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 13,575 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,979.7% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,507 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 52,838 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,565 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 49,939 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.09. 87,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,625,349. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.64. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $102.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $181.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.