Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) Receives $2.72 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.72.

ACST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. B. Riley raised shares of Acasti Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 1,862.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 77,179 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 198,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 123,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACST opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $70.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.29. Acasti Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Acasti Pharma will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.