Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) Receives $2.72 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.72.
ACST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. B. Riley raised shares of Acasti Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 1,862.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 77,179 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 198,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 123,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ACST opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $70.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.29. Acasti Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59.
Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Acasti Pharma will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Acasti Pharma Company Profile
Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.
