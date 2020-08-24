Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Shares Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,143,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth $23,062,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,119,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,072,000 after buying an additional 231,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 97.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,070,000 after buying an additional 186,736 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth $14,918,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $4,820,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,432,226.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $229,209.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,008,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,830,402.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.92.

Shares of XLRN stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,013. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.41. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $110.75.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The business had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

