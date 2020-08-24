Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Sets New 52-Week High at $239.26

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $239.26 and last traded at $238.47, with a volume of 4860 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $237.49.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Accenture from $228.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.96.

Get Accenture alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $151.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total value of $250,146.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,385,932.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $238,668.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 87,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,737,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 22.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.