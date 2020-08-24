Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives $39.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACCD shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Accolade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Accolade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Accolade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Accolade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Accolade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

ACCD opened at $39.69 on Friday. Accolade has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $42.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.30.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. It offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

