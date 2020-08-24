Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Short Interest Update

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 782,600 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 715,600 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 642,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

ADMS opened at $4.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.77.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.24. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 806.54% and a negative net margin of 122.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 5th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,780,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 45,169 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,458,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,922,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 669,042 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 37,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 622,049 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

