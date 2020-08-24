Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 8,050,000 shares. Currently, 21.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 863,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AERI shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,736,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,939,000 after purchasing an additional 495,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,224,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,830,000 after purchasing an additional 746,310 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,747,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,787,000 after purchasing an additional 246,344 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,396,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,859,000 after purchasing an additional 326,190 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $20,281,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.40 on Monday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $530.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 247.36% and a negative return on equity of 107.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

