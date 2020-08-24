Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 7,439 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 335.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after buying an additional 76,247 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 121.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 107.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 49.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 193.3% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 95,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 62,999 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $881,972.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,906 shares in the company, valued at $5,795,218.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $4,680,594.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 365,337 shares of company stock worth $26,406,566. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EW opened at $78.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.66, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $82.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.94 and a 200-day moving average of $81.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $51.67 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.33 to $76.67 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.