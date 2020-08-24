Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) Short Interest Up 11.8% in July

Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 610,100 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the July 15th total of 545,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Airgain stock opened at $13.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.72 million, a PE ratio of -66.15 and a beta of 1.52. Airgain has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $14.96.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.18. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised Airgain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Airgain in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airgain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other news, VP Kevin Thill sold 75,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $1,022,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 134,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,221.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Airgain by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Airgain by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Airgain by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Airgain by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Airgain by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 648,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

