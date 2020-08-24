Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Short Interest Up 9.4% in July

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,290,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 8,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,761 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $300,203.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at $422,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $371,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,541.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,004 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $11,230,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,652,436 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $387,780,000 after buying an additional 2,772,320 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,910,932 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $418,822,000 after buying an additional 817,467 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1,544.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 501,778 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $53,736,000 after buying an additional 471,257 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,255,301 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,954,960,000 after buying an additional 443,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

AKAM opened at $110.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.34. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $794.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.38 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.