Aker Solutions (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in July

Aker Solutions (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,800 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 2,235,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,351.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AKRTF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Aker Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

AKRTF stock opened at $1.64 on Monday. Aker Solutions has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41.

About Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through Projects and Services segments. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; offshore wind farm planning, installation, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services; and riser solutions for water depth and environmental conditions.

