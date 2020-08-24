Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Akero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

AKRO stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average is $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 0.66. Akero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. Equities analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 108,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $3,722,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apple Tree Partners Iv, L.P. purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $14,940,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Versant Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $58,015,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $17,135,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 14.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,766,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,656,000 after acquiring an additional 357,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 33.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,267,000 after acquiring an additional 180,215 shares during the period. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 18.6% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,056,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,332,000 after acquiring an additional 165,472 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

