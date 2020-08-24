Alacer Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALIAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alacer Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALIAF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alacer Gold in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alacer Gold from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Alacer Gold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of ALIAF stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56. Alacer Gold has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $8.20.

About Alacer Gold

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the ÃÃ¶pler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

