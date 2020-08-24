Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $41,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $7.53 on Monday, reaching $273.33. 628,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,106,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.40. The firm has a market cap of $676.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $161.68 and a 1-year high of $268.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cfra decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.31.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

