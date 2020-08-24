Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Chairman Lyle Berman Sells 455,800 Shares

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Chairman Lyle Berman sold 455,800 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $1,153,174.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AESE opened at $1.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17. Allied Esports Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 52.23% and a negative net margin of 128.57%. The business had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

