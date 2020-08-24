Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 5.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.0% during the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $235.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,294. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.34 and its 200-day moving average is $228.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

