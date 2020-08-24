Analysts Anticipate Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.94. Autodesk posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $6.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Barclays upped their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Autodesk from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Autodesk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Autodesk from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Autodesk from $233.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.25.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total value of $1,667,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,544 shares of company stock worth $11,211,108. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 233.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Autodesk by 458.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 45.2% in the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $251.94. The stock had a trading volume of 21,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,489. The firm has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.14. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $251.39.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

