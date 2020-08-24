Analysts Expect Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) to Post $1.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) will report earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.31. Walmart also posted earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $6.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.12.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.57. The company had a trading volume of 215,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,991,709. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.44. Walmart has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $373.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.31.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,911,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,605 shares of company stock worth $32,361,425 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

