Analysts Set BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Target Price at $50.00

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) has been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

BNPQY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BNP PARIBAS/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered BNP PARIBAS/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th.

Shares of BNPQY opened at $20.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. BNP PARIBAS/S has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

BNP PARIBAS/S Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

