Analysts Set ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) PT at $2.33

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CFMS stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. ConforMIS has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $51.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.05.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 189.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConforMIS will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ConforMIS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of ConforMIS by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ConforMIS by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConforMIS by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in ConforMIS by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 167,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 33,767 shares during the last quarter. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConforMIS

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

