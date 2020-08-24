Analysts Set Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Target Price at $1.55

Shares of Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.55.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Northern Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.20 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 7,658.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,165,088 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,294 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

NOG stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.43.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01).

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

