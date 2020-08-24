Analysts Set Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) PT at $33.88

Shares of Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SSTI shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shotspotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Shotspotter from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of Shotspotter stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.77. Shotspotter has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $357.85 million, a P/E ratio of 142.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Shotspotter had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shotspotter will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Shotspotter by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Shotspotter by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Shotspotter by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Shotspotter during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

