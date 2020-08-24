Analysts Set Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) PT at $18.00

Shares of Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Sutro Biopharma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of STRO opened at $8.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $316.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.39. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

In other news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $4,360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 501,950 shares of company stock worth $4,377,609. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $29,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 59.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

