Analysts Set Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target at $46.00

Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several research analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

TRMB opened at $50.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.66. Trimble has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $51.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $733.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.58 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Trimble will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 19,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 428,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,704,263.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $199,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,016.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,507 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,102. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Trimble by 391.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 114,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 54.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

