Analysts Set Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Price Target at $14.75

Shares of Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Zuora from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zuora from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $27,639.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brent R. Jr. Cromley sold 2,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $27,628.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,044.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Zuora by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $11.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.70. Zuora has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $16.59.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.65 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

