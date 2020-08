Analyzing Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) & Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SOI)

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Profire Energy and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profire Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure 0 3 6 0 2.67

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a consensus price target of $10.94, suggesting a potential upside of 45.64%. Given Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is more favorable than Profire Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Profire Energy and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profire Energy $38.98 million 0.96 $2.02 million N/A N/A Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure $241.69 million 1.41 $52.01 million $1.32 5.69

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than Profire Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Profire Energy has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Profire Energy and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profire Energy -6.05% -3.89% -3.55% Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure 1.00% 9.51% 7.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.5% of Profire Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Profire Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure beats Profire Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected. The company also sells and installs its systems in France, Italy, Argentina, India, Nigeria, the Middle East, Australia, and Brazil. Profire Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Lindon, Utah.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites. It also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and Railtronix, a real-time inventory management software. The company serves oil and natural gas exploration and production, and oilfield service companies. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

