ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) CMO Sells $1,749,951.20 in Stock

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) CMO Allison Lowrie sold 123,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $1,749,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ANGI opened at $13.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.59 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $17.05.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $375.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.45 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $10.80 to $16.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Benchmark raised their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Think Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,482,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,011,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 249,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 138,634 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,900,000. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,430,000. Institutional investors own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.