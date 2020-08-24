ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 637,900 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 552,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ANIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Guggenheim cut their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of ANIP opened at $31.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.64. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $80.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.72 million, a PE ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick D. Walsh acquired 10,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $307,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,096 shares in the company, valued at $710,894.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $2,853,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 77.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,353 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

