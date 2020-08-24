Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC started coverage on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $12.56.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

