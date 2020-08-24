Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Shares of AMAT opened at $62.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.86. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $69.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $1,210,231.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,115,670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,359,392,000 after buying an additional 3,925,501 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,970,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,086,307,000 after buying an additional 108,372 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,342,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $748,792,000 after buying an additional 1,262,742 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,977,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,292,000 after buying an additional 1,269,297 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,645,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $669,868,000 after buying an additional 123,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

