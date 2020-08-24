Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) vs. Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Financial Analysis

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) and Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Biogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences N/A -58.13% -53.83% Biogen 40.91% 50.10% 24.10%

Risk & Volatility

Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biogen has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.4% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Biogen shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Biogen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aptose Biosciences and Biogen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 Biogen 4 16 11 0 2.23

Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 128.92%. Biogen has a consensus target price of $310.36, suggesting a potential upside of 12.01%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than Biogen.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Biogen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$26.28 million ($0.52) -9.58 Biogen $14.38 billion 3.05 $5.89 billion $33.57 8.25

Biogen has higher revenue and earnings than Aptose Biosciences. Aptose Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Biogen beats Aptose Biosciences on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis. It also provides BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA. In addition, the company offers RITUXAN for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), rheumatoid arthritis, two forms of ANCA-associated vasculitis, and pemphigus vulgaris; RITUXAN HYCELA for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and CLL; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; and OCREVUS for the treatment of primary progressive MS and relapsing MS, and other anti-CD20 therapies. Further, it is involved in developing BIIB098, Opicinumab, and BIIB061 for MS and neuroimmunology; Aducanumab, Elenbecestat, BAN2401, BIIB092, BIIB076, and BIIB080 to treat Alzheimer's disease and dementia; BIIB092 and BIIB054 for treating Parkinson's disease and movement disorders; BIIB067, BIIB078, and BIIB110 to treat neuromuscular disorders; BIIB093, TMS-007, and Natalizumab to treat acute neurology; BIIB104 for treating neurocognitive disorders; BIIB074 and BIIB095 for pain; and Dapirolzumab pegol, BG00011, and BIIB059 for treating other diseases, which are under various stages of development. The company offers products through its sales force and marketing groups. Biogen Inc. has collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc., Eisai Co., Ltd., Alkermes Pharma Ireland Limited, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., AbbVie Inc., C4 Therapeutics, University of Pennsylvania, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, and others. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.