Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Aegis

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) had its price objective upped by Aegis from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Arcimoto from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcimoto from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Arcimoto from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bradley Woods reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.80.

FUV stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Arcimoto has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $8.89. The firm has a market cap of $213.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.79.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 224.42% and a negative net margin of 840.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcimoto will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Arcimoto by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $840,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

