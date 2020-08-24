Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FUV. Aegis initiated coverage on Arcimoto in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Bradley Woods reissued a buy rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Arcimoto from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital cut Arcimoto from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FUV opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19. The company has a market cap of $213.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Arcimoto has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $8.89.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 224.42% and a negative net margin of 840.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcimoto will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,315,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $840,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

