Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Arrow Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of AROW opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Arrow Financial has a twelve month low of $20.78 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $431.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.59.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 12.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.60%.

In other Arrow Financial news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.41 per share, with a total value of $82,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 194,157 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,843.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arrow Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Arrow Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Arrow Financial by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Arrow Financial by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. 42.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Financial (AROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.